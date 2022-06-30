CommUNITY en Acción is accepting nominations for its Latino Legacy Award. The nominees must be from El Paso, have contributed to the community, and be persons of good character whose accomplishments are self-evident.
They can come from a wide range of professions. The nominations are due by July 18. Awardees will be recognized at the nonprofit’s Latino Legacy Awards fundraiser, which will be held 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Hotel Paso del Norte. For more information, email Cecy Acosta at cecyceaelpaso@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.