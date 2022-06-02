ScottHulse summer law clerks

From left: Jacob Rey, Vianey Martinez, Lily Talamantes and Roxane Gomez

 Photo provided by ScottHulse

ScottHulse law firm recently welcomed Roxane Gomez, Vianey Martinez, Jacob Rey and Lily Talamantes to its summer associate program. The six-week program gives law students the opportunity to gain experience in different areas of law. Gomez is a second-year student at the University of Arkansas School of Law, where she serves as vice president of the International Law Society. Martinez is a second-year student at the University of Texas at Austin where she is a member of the Chicano/Hispanic Law Student Association and the Christian Legal Society. Rey is a second-year student at Texas Tech University School of Law where he is a member of the Hispanic Law Student Association, Sport & Entertainment Law Society, Federalist Society and Longhorn Bar. Talamantes is a second-year student at Texas Tech University School of Law where she is a member of the Hispanic Law Student Association, Immigration Law Association and the Organization of Women Law Students.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.