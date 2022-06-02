The Association of Junior Leagues International presented the Junior League of El Paso the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging award at its annual conference in Dallas. The national award is given annually to a league that has “developed innovative strategies and practices towards fulfillment of the Junior League’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.” The Junior League of El Paso has focused on building awareness, educating and empowering its members, updating its policies and procedures to be more equitable, and applying a DEIB lens across the organization through its work with volunteers and in the community. Along with the award, the Junior League of El Paso received $10,000 to further its commitment to DEIB.

