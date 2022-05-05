Dr. Roxanne Tyroch, an El Paso internist in practice for 27 years, was reelected to represent Texas doctors in the American Medical Association House of Delegates, the national organization’s policymaking body. She is a member of the El Paso County Medical Society. Abhishek Dharan, a student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, was elected to serve on the Texas Medical Association’s board of trustees. Dharan is also a member of the El Paso County Medical Society and is set to receive his medical degree this year. Peter Zotor, a graduate of UT Arlington who is continuing his education at the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso, was one of 15 students entering Texas medical schools who received a $10,000 scholarship from the Texas Medical Association. His scholarship is provided by the TMAF Bayardo Minority Scholarship Fund and El Paso pulmonologist Dr. Darrel Dodson.

