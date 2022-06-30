Miguel Gomez

Miguel Gomez

 Photo provided by Miguel Gomez

InvestmentNews has included Miguel Gomez on its 2022 “40 Under 40” list. Gomez, a financial planner at Lauterbach Financial Advisors in El Paso, has worked in the industry since 2009. He is a graduate of Tecnologico de Monterrey in Queretaro, Mexico, and is a Certified Financial Planner and Enrolled Agent. He launched a Spanish-language podcast, “Dinero en Espanol,” in 2014 to share simple financial lessons and interview business leaders. The show has more than 600,000 downloads. In 2020, Gomez served as president of the D&I Committee at XY Planning Network, an organization of fee-only financial advisers working with generations X and Y.

