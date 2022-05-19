WestStar, a locally owned community bank with more than $2.7 billion in assets, recently announced that 10 of its team members have received officer promotions. The WestStar team members are: Jacqueline Salais – senior vice president, audit director; Ruby Vigil – vice president, district manager retail banking; Xavier Parra – vice president, branch operations administration manager; Angelica Quinonez – assistant vice president, Viscount Branch manager; and Robert Spencer – assistant vice president, construction lender. The WestStar Title team members are: Janette Coon – senior vice president, commercial escrow manager; Rachel Valles – senior vice president, escrow officer branch manager; and Anita Dominguez – vice president, commercial escrow officer. The WestStar Wealth Management team member is: Arianna Rodriguez – assistant vice president, portfolio manager. And the WestStar Insurance team member is: Eric Swanson – assistant vice president, commercial lines account executive. In addition, Yvonne Dorado has been promoted to senior vice president, treasurer and Liliana Miranda to executive vice president, chief commercial banking officer.

