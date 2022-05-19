WestStar, a locally owned community bank with more than $2.7 billion in assets, recently announced that 10 of its team members have received officer promotions. The WestStar team members are: Jacqueline Salais – senior vice president, audit director; Ruby Vigil – vice president, district manager retail banking; Xavier Parra – vice president, branch operations administration manager; Angelica Quinonez – assistant vice president, Viscount Branch manager; and Robert Spencer – assistant vice president, construction lender. The WestStar Title team members are: Janette Coon – senior vice president, commercial escrow manager; Rachel Valles – senior vice president, escrow officer branch manager; and Anita Dominguez – vice president, commercial escrow officer. The WestStar Wealth Management team member is: Arianna Rodriguez – assistant vice president, portfolio manager. And the WestStar Insurance team member is: Eric Swanson – assistant vice president, commercial lines account executive. In addition, Yvonne Dorado has been promoted to senior vice president, treasurer and Liliana Miranda to executive vice president, chief commercial banking officer.
El Paso financial institution announces officer promotions
- By El Paso Inc. staff
