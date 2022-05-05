The National Civic League has named the city of El Paso a finalist for the 2022 All-America City Award. The award is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious civic recognition. El Paso is one of 20 finalists, and a delegation – made up of residents and young people, as well as nonprofit, business and government leaders – will make a virtual presentation to a panel of judges in July. El Paso won the award in 1969, 2010, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

