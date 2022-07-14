El Paso Electric has issued a request for proposals for an energy efficiency and load management market potential study. The potential will assess the technical, economic and achievable potential for reducing energy, demand and shifting on-peak electricity usage through energy efficiency and load management programs. Prospective bidders have until Sept. 16 to submit a proposal. For more information, visit epelectric.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.