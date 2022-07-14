El Paso Electric has issued a request for proposals for an energy efficiency and load management market potential study. The potential will assess the technical, economic and achievable potential for reducing energy, demand and shifting on-peak electricity usage through energy efficiency and load management programs. Prospective bidders have until Sept. 16 to submit a proposal. For more information, visit epelectric.com.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Paso chicken chain opens ninth location
- California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law
- Grocery options dwindle for South El Paso
- Yunchan Lim, 2022 Cliburn gold medalist Opens El Paso Symphony’s 2022-2023 Season
- Dutch police shoot at tractor during night of farm protests
- Why the chance of an economic downturn in El Paso is rising
- How new property tax amendments will affect El Pasoans
- Summer cool downs: El Paso water parks, pools and more
- Tyrese Gibson splits from girlfriend Zelie Timothy
- Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson surprised director of her new documentary
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Mayor Oscar Leeser receives Visionary Award
- New York Life agent qualifies for ‘Top of the Table’
- Texas Tech professor named to state council
- Downtown property owners receive grants for building upgrades
- El Paso Electric issues RFP
- NC elections board rejects Republican signature check motion
- Judge: Democrat can run despite not living in district
- Maine gets $100M to broaden internet access to rural areas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.