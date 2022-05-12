Jessica Christianson

Jessica Christianson

El Paso Electric has named Jessica Christianson vice president of sustainability and energy solutions. She began her career at El Paso Electric in 2013 as a principal scientist. Most recently, Christianson was the utility’s senior director of innovation and sustainability. She serves on the board of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, the Texas A&M Research Advisory Board and El Paso Electric’s Community Partners Committee. Christianson has a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Florida, as well as a master’s in soil science and a bachelor’s in crop and soil science from Oregon State University.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.