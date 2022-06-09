El Pasoan of the Year

Mario D'Agostino speaks at the 2019 El Pasoan of the Year event.

 Jorge Salgado/El Paso Inc.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management has presented Mario D’Agostino, a deputy city manager at the city of El Paso, with the Texas Emergency Management Leadership Award. The award recognizes his leadership, character and commitment through the multiple crises El Paso has experienced over the past several years, including the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting, migrant surge and COVID-19 pandemic. D’Agostino was El Paso Fire Chief from 2017 to 2022 before being named a deputy city manager. He now oversees the Fire Department, Animal Services, Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Public Health.

