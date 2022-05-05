Mayra Garcia Lopez

Mayra Garcia Lopez

FirstLight Community Foundation has named Mayra Garcia Lopez grants and community impact manager. Garcia Lopez has 18 years of professional experience in marketing, grantmaking, fundraising and development in El Paso. She has worked with Junior Achievement, was a faculty member at the College of Business at the University of Phoenix and was recently marketing/grants director for the YMCA of El Paso. The foundation provides financial wellness programs and awards scholarships to graduating seniors in El Paso and Las Cruces.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.