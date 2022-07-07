The FirstLight Community Foundation has awarded 25 students $1,000 scholarships. The foundation raises funds through grassroots fundraising initiatives, including its inaugural golf tournament in October. The foundation received more than 300 submissions from students in El Paso and Las Cruces, as well as at Fort Bliss. Applicants uploaded videos sharing how the scholarship would benefit them, their family and their community. The second FirstLight Community Foundation Golf Classic is Oct. 28. For more information, visit firstlightfcu.org and click the “Community Foundation” link.

