TFCU, an El Paso-based credit union founded in 1936, recently announced the new members of its supervisory committee. They are: Michelle Hill, an attorney with 24 years of legal experience in criminal prosecution, asset forfeiture, budget maintenance and grant management; Emma Romero, a librarian with SISD with 15 years of experience as an educator; Marianne Rosas-Ayub, the corporate regional sales and marketing director at Esperanto Developments and a Realtor with Clear View Realty; Sandra I. Serio, the director of donor relations and events for the University of Texas at El Paso; and Norma Wong Santaguida, who has worked with the Johnson & Johnson ETHICON Division for nearly 20 years. They join the supervisory committee’s chairperson, Rene Vargas, and members Heber Moya and Richard Romero.

