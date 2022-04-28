The Associated General Contractors of America has named El Paso-based Veliz Construction its 2022 Diverse Business of the Year. Veliz Construction is a Hispanic-owned and operated general contractor based in El Paso that works across Texas and New Mexico. Its current projects include Sun Bowl stadium renovations and the expansion of the city’s public health laboratory. Submissions were evaluated by a panel of judges and the award was presented during the association’s annual convention in Grapevine, Texas.

