Steve DeGroat

Steve DeGroat

The El Paso Children’s Hospital board has named new directors. They are: Steve DeGroat, chair; Steve Anderson, vice chairman; and Amy Ross, secretary. An El Paso native, DeGroat attended Burges High School and graduated from UTEP with an MBA in 1975. He worked at Southwest National Bank in El Paso and was the longtime owner of Lincoln Financial Advisors’ El Paso branch. He now serves on several boards, including El Paso Health and the Sun Bowl Association.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.