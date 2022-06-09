Nurse internship check presentation El Paso Children's Hospital

The Bank of America Foundation has awarded the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation a $25,000 grant for workforce development. The new nurse internship program creates a formal recruitment pipeline for future registered nurses in the last semester of their degree program. The selected students will gain experience and learn hospital culture through the internship program. “The funding awarded will allow the foundation to partner with El Paso Children’s Hospital to continue growing our community’s own talent and ensure there is a pipeline of pediatric nurses to care for our kids,” Dr. B. Abigail Tarango, executive director of the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a statement.

