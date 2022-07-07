Boss Hawkins Eastside location
Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard has opened a new location, its ninth in El Paso, on the Eastside at 8726 Montana. It has dine-in and drive-thru service 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The El Paso-based chain was founded by restauranteurs Kirk Robison and John Geske in 2017 and is known for its chicken tenders, dipping sauces and frozen custard. Robison owns Pizza Properties Inc., which operates almost 50 Peter Piper Pizza restaurants in Texas and New Mexico. Geske has launched many restaurants in El Paso, including Cabo Joe’s and Nona’s Pizza 

