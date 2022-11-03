The El Paso Chamber has approved its board of directors for 2023. Those joining the board are: Art Garza with Del Sol Medical Center, Daphne Griffin with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Jessica Herrera with CBRE, Tiffany Menefee with Pronto Body Shop, Marina Monsisvais with Barracuda Public Relations, Marcus Taylor with FriendLee Modern Insurance, Jose Garcia with Destination El Paso and Scott Lynch with the El Paso Apartment Association. They join the board in January and serve one-year terms. Those remaining on the board for a successive term are: Elsa Borrego with Helen of Troy, Justin Chapman with Hunt Companies, Lydia Cisneros with ADP, Art Gloria with El Paso SHRM, Christina Gonzalez with the Federal Reserve Bank in El Paso, Brad Kuykendall with Western Technical College, Anne Mitchell with So El Paso, Elizabeth O’Hara with Texas Gas Service, Jorge Ojeda with Hawk Construction, Shawn Ollis with Datamark, James Payne with the UTEP College of Business Administration, Stuart Shiloff with River Oaks, Brad Taylor with MountainStar Sports Group, Kelly Tomblin with El Paso Electric and Max Villaronga with Raiz FCU.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.