The El Paso Chamber has approved its board of directors for 2023. Those joining the board are: Art Garza with Del Sol Medical Center, Daphne Griffin with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, Jessica Herrera with CBRE, Tiffany Menefee with Pronto Body Shop, Marina Monsisvais with Barracuda Public Relations, Marcus Taylor with FriendLee Modern Insurance, Jose Garcia with Destination El Paso and Scott Lynch with the El Paso Apartment Association. They join the board in January and serve one-year terms. Those remaining on the board for a successive term are: Elsa Borrego with Helen of Troy, Justin Chapman with Hunt Companies, Lydia Cisneros with ADP, Art Gloria with El Paso SHRM, Christina Gonzalez with the Federal Reserve Bank in El Paso, Brad Kuykendall with Western Technical College, Anne Mitchell with So El Paso, Elizabeth O’Hara with Texas Gas Service, Jorge Ojeda with Hawk Construction, Shawn Ollis with Datamark, James Payne with the UTEP College of Business Administration, Stuart Shiloff with River Oaks, Brad Taylor with MountainStar Sports Group, Kelly Tomblin with El Paso Electric and Max Villaronga with Raiz FCU.
hot
El Paso Chamber announces 2023 board
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Back in the swing of things: Melendez prepares for 2023 season
- Whispers: Inside plans for The Pavilion
- Tricks & Treats Halloween Roundup
- Gen Z Hopes for a Housing Market Crashes, But Will Struggle To Buy
- Concert Review: Puscifer was ludicrous, campy, and absolutely perfect
- Reflecting with dignity, respect: Holocaust Museum hosts fundraiser
- Jeweler first from El Paso to lead state trade group
- Get your cosplay ready: El Paso’s AnimeFest Nov. 5
- New veterinarian brings some relief at city animal shelter
- U.S. veteran deported to Mexico in 1994 returns to El Paso
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Lead prosecutor abruptly withdraws from Walmart shooting case
- El Paso Inc. launches Emerging Women of Impact, invests in the region’s high school students
- El Paso Chamber announces 2023 board
- New VP at Lone Star Title
- Health foundation awards 10 grants under diabetes initiative
- Donation supports International Museum of Art
- Nursing programs awarded $2.5 million
- El Paso Zoo hopes enrichment items will help lions breed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.