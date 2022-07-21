Rick Francis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed El Paso businessman Rick Francis to the board of directors of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. Francis is executive chairman of WestStar, a locally owned community bank with more than $2.7 billion in assets. Abbott said that the board’s efforts “will be instrumental in amplifying the success of TxEDC in promoting Texas as a premier business destination, both domestically and internationally. As the Lone Star State remains a global beacon of economic vitality and job creation, I look forward to working with the new board of directors to help fuel continued economic expansion for our great state.”

