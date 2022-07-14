The Downtown Management District has awarded five grants to Downtown property owners. Two Downtown Commercial Facade Improvement Grants were awarded. A property at 920 S. Stanton owned by Omega Realty Corp. was awarded $16,640. The $33,280 investment includes replacing windows and painting the front of the building. A property at 623 S. El Paso owned by the Salas Brothers was awarded $25,000. The $95,370 project includes repairing brick and installing new awnings. Two Signature Signage and Lighting Project grants were awarded. Applicant Brian Chavez was awarded $17,350 for the property at 1006 Texas. The $34,700 investment includes a double-sided blade sign, marquee and neon lighting. A property at 805 S. El Paso owned by George E. Salom Family Limited was awarded $2,250. The $4,871 investment includes a new double-sided blade sign. The Green Hope Project was awarded $10,000 for the property at 215 E. Main. The grant supports a 50-foot-high mural by artist Bordalo II.
Downtown property owners receive grants for building upgrades
- By El Paso Inc. staff
