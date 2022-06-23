Patricia Martinez

Patricia Martinez

The Downtown Management District has hired Patricia Martinez as its first special event coordinator. She is responsible for event planning and implementation, sponsorships and management of promotional events produced by the DMD. Martinez is a longtime advocate for Downtown history and architecture. She is a third-generation El Pasoan and was co-host of the Mike and Tricia Morning Show on 93.1 KISS-FM for 16 years. The DMD is a quasi-governmental entity governed by Downtown business and property owners that provides services and promotes economic development Downtown.

