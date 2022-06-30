CREEED, a nonprofit focused on improving education in the El Paso region, welcomed two new members to its board of directors: Duane Murphy, president and founder of Gamer Logistics, and Renée Jiménez, president and CEO of MNK Architects. Murphy also serves on the city of El Paso’s Capital Improvements Advisory Committee. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University. Jiménez is a licensed architect in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona and is a graduate of Texas A&M University. The CREEED board is led by chair Richard Castro.

