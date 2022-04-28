Security Service Federal Credit Union will distribute more than $28,000 to children’s hospitals in Texas, Colorado and Utah, including the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. The funds were raised by employees and members through a Children’s Miracle Network campaign in March. It’s the third year the credit union has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

