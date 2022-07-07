Matthew Behrens

Creative Kids, an El Paso-based art education nonprofit, has named new board members and directors. The new board members are: Matthew Behrens, director of energy solutions at El Paso Electric; Michelle De La Isla, managing director of the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation; and J.J. Childress, community engagement manager at Microsoft. The directors are: Charlie Castillo, president; Vanessa Leon, vice president; Lorely Ambriz, secretary; and Arianna Rodriguez, treasurer.

