Tabata Gomez and Elena Otero have been named to the board of directors of Helen of Troy, a publicly traded consumer products company headquartered in El Paso. Gomez is president of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s hand tools, accessories and storage group. She grew up in Mexico and earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. Otero recently retired from her position as chief marketing officer, e-commerce officer and strategy officer for international business at Clorox. She grew up in Venezuela and has a master’s degree in manufacturing engineering from Boston University and an MBA from IESA in Venezuela.

