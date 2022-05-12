Tabata Gomez and Elena Otero have been named to the board of directors of Helen of Troy, a publicly traded consumer products company headquartered in El Paso. Gomez is president of Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s hand tools, accessories and storage group. She grew up in Mexico and earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City. Otero recently retired from her position as chief marketing officer, e-commerce officer and strategy officer for international business at Clorox. She grew up in Venezuela and has a master’s degree in manufacturing engineering from Boston University and an MBA from IESA in Venezuela.
hot
Consumer products giant names two to its board
- By El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Families frustrated by condition of cemetery where Lydia Patterson, Henry Trost and other historical figures are buried
- Denise Richards reconciles with daughter
- El Paso Mother's Day events: Brunch, wineries and more
- Outdoor concerts return to Cool Canyon Nights
- Florence Welch felt she didn't deserve to eat.
- Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue statements in the wake of actress' explosive testimony
- Whispers: Fly news, governor's wedding and Trevor Noah
- Border Eats on Wheels: El Taquero Comer
- Amid nursing shortage, schools work to fill the gap
- In Mexico, one cartel is cleared, but others storm in
Images
Videos
Latest News
- El Paso Electric announces new VP
- Consumer products giant names two to its board
- Leadership Texas and Leadership America participants announced
- Five El Paso entrepreneurs awarded
- Foundations name new accounting support assistant
- El Pasoan joins business coaching team
- Border Industrial Association names new board member
- El Paso attorney recognized on Super Lawyers Rising Stars list
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.