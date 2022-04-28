Valley Cold Storage & Transportation, a locally owned and operated business, now offers blast freezing at its facility in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The company says it is the first purpose-built, state-of-the-art refrigerated warehouse system in southern New Mexico, northern Mexico and West Texas. Valley Cold Storage was founded in 2010 by Clay and Jennifer Bush.

