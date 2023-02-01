hot City of El Paso launches tool for browsing economic data By El Paso Inc. staff Feb 1, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city’s Department of Economic and International Development has launched an interactive data tool. The Economic Snapshot provides data on key indicators, including demographics, industry trends, education, quality of life and migration. The tool is available at https://www.elpasotexas.gov/economic-development/economic-snapshot/region-economic-snapshot Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Science Computer Programming Sociology The Economy Database Trade Marketing Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEl Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies at age 71'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75Bars bounce back: Downtown hotel has El Paso's highest booze sales in 2022Warehouses sprout in the desert as El Paso market boomsWeststar promotes three to executive VPEl Pasoan named to Texas Lyceum boardNo bull! Tufff Hedeman returns homeEl Pasoan pleads guilty in $9 million fraudPhotos: Police Chief Greg Allen tribute ceremonyUTEP's Civil Engineering celebrates 75th anniversary Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News El Paso filmmaker to direct episode of ‘Poker Face’ Supreme Laundry marks 75 years New CEO at Transmountain hospital El Paso financial firm rebrands, expands Promotion at Western Heritage Bank City of El Paso launches tool for browsing economic data NMSU animation program among top 20 in ranking UTEP faculty among most cited researchers
