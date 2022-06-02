Arthur Alvarado has been hired as the city of El Paso’s first code enforcement director. Alvarado has more than 29 years of professional experience in municipal government. Most recently, he worked as the code and neighborhood services division manager and interim building official in Moreno Valley in California. Alvarado has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Brandman University and associate degree in construction technology from Riverside City College. He also has the Certified Building Official, Building Inspector and Residential Mechanical Inspector certifications. Code enforcement is a division of the El Paso Police Department.

