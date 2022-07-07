The Canutillo Independent School District board of trustees has appointed Jesica Arellano executive director of curriculum and instruction, Cristina Pulley executive director of finance and Esteban Alvarez as principal of Canutillo Elementary School. The district also announced two new assistant principals: Natalie Mendoza-Spalloni at Alderete Middle School and Janeth Plaza at Damian Elementary School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.