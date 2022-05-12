Eric Montgomery

Eric Montgomery

The Border Industrial Association has appointed Eric Montgomery to its board of directors. Montgomery is regional director for governmental affairs at El Paso Electric. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s in psychology from New Mexico State University. Montgomery is also a board member of the New Mexico Industrial Development Executives Association. Formed in 2009, the Border Industrial Association is a nonprofit industrial advocacy group with 125 industrial members.

