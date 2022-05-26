The Bill Mattingly Scholarship Fund in the El Paso Community Foundation recently awarded $7,000 in scholarships to two physicians and three optometry students. They are: Dr. Lydia Han of San Antonio, Texas, a resident specializing in low vision at the University of Incarnate Word’s UIW Rosenberg School of Optometry; Marissa Jimenez of Arlington, Texas, an optometry student at Nova Southeastern University’s College of Optometry in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Dr. Mariah R. Marshall of Belleville, New Jersey, a faculty member of the State University of New York College of Optometry; Vanessa D. Morales, of Fremont, California, a student at the University of California’s Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry; and Araba Otoo, a student at the Ohio State University College of Optometry. The fund is national in scope and is named for El Paso low vision specialist Bill Mattingly, of Mattingly Low Vision, who died in 2015.

