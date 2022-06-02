Andrea Nemmers

Andrea Nemmers

Andrea Nemmers is the new associate attorney at the Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt law firm, which has its principal office in El Paso. Nemmers earned her law degree at William S. Boyd School of Law at University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a bachelor’s in international political economy from the University of Puget Sound. She is an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation and has worked with the Family Justice Project at Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the U.S. Mission to NATO in Brussels, Belgium. She has been recognized and accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Her focus at the firm is primarily probate, trusts and veterans’ benefits.

