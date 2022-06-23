Thirteen El Paso professionals recently completed the Realize Board Training by Young Leaders Society program. They are: Eric Bauer, ScottHulse; Isela Denton, WestStar; Desiree Duarte, ScottHulse; Itzel Figueroa, El Paso Electric; Stephanie Hernandez, Jofaro LLC; Serjik Leon, Teamequip.com & Serjirism; Jose Melendez, Vantage Bank Texas; Alejandra Montalvo, El Paso Electric; Jennifer Navar, Las Palmas Medical Center; Tomas Porras-Acosta, ScottHulse; Alexis Rossi, DaVinci Education Inc./SandersWingo; Mariana Sierra, United Way of El Paso County; and Daisy Tellez, El Paso Electric. The program is offered by the United Way of El Paso County in partnership with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation to increase the involvement of young professionals on nonprofit governing boards.

