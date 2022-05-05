Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s initiative to raise funds for nursing scholarships, started in spring 2021, has so far raised $1.75 million, blowing past its fundraising goal. During Nurses Week in 2021, TTUHSC El Paso set a goal of raising $500,000 for nursing scholarships to kick off its yearlong celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Hunt School of Nursing. Fundraising continued through Friday when Texas Tech held the Cirque de Corazón event to celebrate the nursing school milestone. So far, the school has graduated more than 1,000 students. The majority have stayed in the region.

