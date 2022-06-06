Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series on industrial growth in the borderplex region.
The inflation we see first-hand is a result of pent-up demand not being met by supply due to many factors, including increased consumer spending and disrupted supply chains.
The industrial leasing market for value-added production and warehousing in the borderland is a microcosm of this phenomenon. I recently attended a couple of briefings by Christian Perez Giese, the director of CBRE’s El Paso office, and picked up a lot of current information about industrial space in the region.
Speculative space, often referred to as “spec” space, is industrial space a developer constructs without having a contract with a tenant. Having spec space available allows companies to lease space in a relatively short period. In many cases, a company cannot wait the nine to 12 months it can take to construct new industrial space and deals are lost.
In Juárez, there is about 75 million square feet of industrial space, and active users are demanding another 3.6 million square feet. Companies from Asia are setting up production operations in Juárez to hedge their risk against supply chain disruptions, trade wars and rising logistics costs. Major Taiwanese companies have also established new operations in Juárez or expanded their existing operations.
About 4 million square feet was absorbed in Juárez in 2021, with another 800,000 square feet absorbed in the first quarter of 2022, the second-highest absorption in a quarter on record.
The vacancy rate for Juárez industrial space is 0.7%, which is a historic low. More than 5.5 million square feet of industrial space is being constructed, 3 million of which is spec space. If all the spec space were available today, vacancy rates would only increase to 2.7%, which is still well below typical market equilibrium.
This construction activity is a strong leading indicator for upcoming demand in El Paso, Texas and Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Historically, industrial lease rates have been similar on either side of the border. However, Juárez has been underpriced for six to nine months, and lease rates are rapidly catching up to those on the other side of the border. Average asking lease rates in Juárez can now exceed $6 per square foot.
There is 63 million square feet of industrial space on the U.S. side of the border in this region. More than 4 million square feet of space was absorbed in 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, another 1 million square feet of industrial space was absorbed, which was a record.
According to CBRE, the vacancy rate in the El Paso region is 1.5%. Brokers believe that it could actually be as low as 0.5%, taking into account that some of the available space is functionally obsolete.
At present, there are 2.7 million square feet of spec space under construction, of which 1.5 million square feet is to be delivered in 2022. Of the total new spec space, 983,000 square feet is already leased or has a letter of intent in place.
Right now, 2.8 million square feet of space is being demanded by active users. Warehousing accounts for the majority of the demand. Transportation, logistics and third-party logistics firms account for more than 80% of recent leasing activity.
In Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and across the border in San Jeronimo, Chihuahua, more than 2.1 million square feet of space is under construction, of which 635,000 square feet is spec space. Lease rates for some spaces now exceed $7 per square foot.
It could take a couple of years for the supply of spec space to catch up with the demand to return to a normal market vacancy rate. If market trends continue, the Borderplex region could face another 30% increase in rental rates by 2025.
“A lot of land is being sold to new developers entering the market, so new space will be built,” Perez Giese said. “The demand for industrial-use land has driven prices to all-time highs in east El Paso. However, the borderplex still has some of the best industrial land in the West, with prices well below other competitive markets.”
The development boom is pushing growth east to Horizon City and west to Santa Teresa.
“In spite of land and rent price increases, the cost of living and operating industrial buildings in the borderplex are still comparatively low, which works to its advantage,” Perez Giese said. “In the future, we should see more manufacturing coming into the region that is not necessarily related to Mexico.”
Next column: Challenges to industrial growth in the borderplex region.
