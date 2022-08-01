In 1938, Mexico nationalized its energy sector, putting Petroleos Mexicanos firmly under centralized government control where it remained for decades.
PEMEX developed the reputation of a bloated bureaucracy, inefficient and incapable of keeping up with the nation’s energy needs. Although Mexico is one of the largest oil producers in the world, it is forced to import most of its refined fuels.
As a cornerstone of his administration, former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto led the reform of the energy industry. It opened the country to the foreign investment needed to modernize PEMEX and spur growth in renewable energy.
Peña Nieto’s successor, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, or AMLO, a strong nationalist, has made it a cornerstone of his presidency to roll back energy reform.
The government has increased restrictions on foreign companies participating in PEMEX-related projects. Last year, Mexico moved to give preference to its nationalized electricity company over foreign companies in renewable energy projects.
Mexico’s actions under AMLO have frustrated American companies who saw promise in participating in the country’s energy sector.
For the better part of the past two years, U.S. officials have voiced their concerns to Mexico about American companies being shut out. With the level of frustration rising, the Biden administration, via the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, announced on July 19 that it believed Mexico’s actions violated the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA.
Most likely a contributing factor to this complaint was the meeting between Biden and AMLO on July 12 in Washington, D.C.
At the meeting, which had its awkward moments, AMLO suggested that the U.S. pass laws to lower gas prices, saying that Americans were crossing the border to gas up in Mexico, where gas can be up to $1 cheaper. He didn’t mention that Mexico subsidizes gas.
Per the USMCA dispute resolution process, the U.S. and Mexico will have 30 days to try to resolve the dispute. If no resolution is reached, the U.S. can petition a USMCA panel to investigate the issue. If it finds that Mexico has violated the terms of the agreement, it can grant the U.S. the authority to impose tariffs on Mexican products equal to the estimated amount that U.S. companies have lost.
Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, made it clear that the U.S. would prefer to negotiate a resolution rather than impose tariffs.
Since the day he took office, AMLO’s attempts to roll back energy reform has collided with the former North American Free Trade Agreement and its successor, the USMCA. Disagreements among trade partners are common and dispute resolution mechanisms are almost always set in place before problems occur. However, AMLO’s actions are testing the limits of nationalism when faced with the obligations of being a signatory to a multilateral trade agreement.
Since both have been in office, AMLO and Biden have never had a cozy relationship. When Biden was elected, it took some time for AMLO to recognize his election. He was roundly criticized for this.
The energy dispute could further cool relations as AMLO continues to define himself as a Mexican nationalist.
For Mexico to continue to provide energy for its growing population, ,it will need foreign investment and technology to modernize its energy sector. Like all other responsible nations committed to battling climate change, it will also need to focus on and invest in renewable energy. Mexico, with its abundant sunshine, winds and geothermal capabilities, could become the model for renewable energy in Latin America.
Disputes aside, it is imperative that both countries continue to dialogue to prevent problems before they occur and to work through them when they do.
Working through the energy dispute amicably and efficiently will demonstrate to the world that the U.S. and Mexico are good neighbors, adhering to a trade agreement that is working.
At the end of their July 12 meeting, AMLO said, “President Biden, we trust you because you respect our sovereignty.” Biden replied that AMLO brought up a lot of pertinent points at the meeting. Both should agree that their respective nations need each other to compete economically in the world. This should be a good starting point for a future productive relationship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.