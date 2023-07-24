AIRLINES EARNINGS

Three of the nation’s largest carriers — American, Delta and United — set records for quarterly revenue in the three months that ended in June 2023, with profits more than doubled compared to the same period in 2022. 

 Photo: Jamie Kelter Davis/The New York Times

Summer travel is off to a roaring start, with little sign of a slowdown on the horizon. And airline executives say they are doing all they can to keep up, including contending with bad weather and congestion in the skies and on the ground.

