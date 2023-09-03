Originally from Austin, McKee relocated to El Paso in 2013 and studied art history at UTEP. In 2020, she founded High Life, specializing in full-scale renovations and new residential and commercial builds. For more information, visit BuildtheHighLife.com or email tiffany@buildthehighlife.com.
Gallery walls have been a staple in home decor for decades. They showcase moments and mementos, enhance a room’s mood and liven up a space.
“I love walking past gallery walls,” says Tiffany McKee, founder of High Life, a design firm in El Paso. “They are great conversation pieces. Seeing them in your home – special, full, colorful and bright – is visual eye candy.”
When curating a gallery wall, source for timeless and classic art – not necessarily what’s trending. Experiment with fun frames and fabrics, search for unique abstract prints online or scout for hidden and affordable gems at thrift stores. For a complete custom look, reach out to local artists.
“Repeating themes, textures and colors is an easy way to create a gallery wall,” McKee says. “Showcase what you love and inspires you.”
To arrange a gallery, start with an oversized anchor piece, then add elements to the cluster, such as mirrors, an inherited heirloom or treasured items. Consider furniture and spacing. How high are the ceilings? What’s happening on the floor? If you’re trying to draw attention to a specific area, opt for a floor-to-ceiling gallery wall, which McKee says looks epic.
“A good rule of thumb is having 3 to 5 inches of space between each piece to make it look cohesive and connected,” she says. “You also want to have a mid-line with the art varying north and south of this line.”
Avoid drilling unnecessary holes into the wall by testing the layout. Create cardboard cutouts of the artwork or use stock photos in frames to tape onto walls for a mock display.
“Look at the wall and question the space; see if it ultimately looks good for you,” she says. “This is especially helpful when working with different art shapes.”
When it’s time to drill, have a hanger kit handy to ensure heavier pieces are hung correctly.
