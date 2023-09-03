Gallery walls have been a staple in home decor for decades. They showcase moments and mementos, enhance a room’s mood and liven up a space.  

Tiffany McKee portrait

About the designer 

Originally from Austin, McKee relocated to El Paso in 2013 and studied art history at UTEP. In 2020, she founded High Life, specializing in full-scale renovations and new residential and commercial builds. For more information, visit BuildtheHighLife.com or email tiffany@buildthehighlife.com.
Grid gallery wall

A grid gallery wall has repeated frames and a repeating theme. McKee recommends choosing simple frames to keep the focus on the art or photos.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.