Briar Patch Category sponsor

Wildest Spirit: Brewski

About Brewski

Owner: Alyssa Wuthrich

Breed: Goldendoodle

Age: 2

Obtained from: A family in Enterprise, Alabama

His story: Brewski is an only dog whose parents both went to Gonzaga University. His mom, Alyssa, enjoys taking him shopping and to Starbucks for a puppicino. She even taught him how to dance with her! His dad, Ben, has taken Brewski mountain biking and hiking to several states. Brewski loves to play with sticks and rope. He loves hot dogs but gets excited for almost any treat.

