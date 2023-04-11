What Tom Fenton is reading: "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11, 2023 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom FentonFounder & Advisor, El Paso Inc. WHAT I’M READING: "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles.GENRE: Historical Fiction, Political Fiction.WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Communist takeover of Russia.WHY I’M LOVING IT: Brilliant writing with an incredible eye for detail.RECENT READS: "Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles.OTHER FAVORITES: "Who Killed Hunter Thompson" by Warren Hinckle. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Technology Computer Science Mythology Literature Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of El Paso - Lists El Paso Inc. Lists gives you essential information on the leading buyers, businesses and employers around El Paso - a snapshot of local businesses with information you can't get anywhere else. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhy the Luby’s on North Mesa had to closeGetting funky with kombuchaOne-on-one with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete ButtigiegBusiness leaders warn of economic fallout from Proposition KSteve Ortega donates $50,000 for scholarshipsHunt Foundation establishes new scholarshipQ&A: Anna Alemán, executive director, CommUNITY en AcciónUTEP’s inaugural beach volleyball season coming to an endEl Paso Children’s names its 2023 Physician of the YearBitwise opens its first El Paso cowork space Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedBiden designates Castner Range a national monument (1)Tradition unites U.S. and Mexico. Why it’s at risk (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News New York latest state to stockpile abortion-inducing pills As grocery prices soar, push grows to end sales tax on food What Tom Fenton is reading: "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles Márquez won't race in Americas MotoGP, cites hand injury Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial Robot police dog returns to NYPD despite earlier criticism A great read turned into a dream role for Jennifer Garner Chile lawmakers vote to reduce work week from 45 to 40 hours
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.