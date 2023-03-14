What Ron Stallworth is reading: “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones. Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ron StallworthAuthor, “Black Klansman: A Memoir” WHAT I’M READING:“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones.Genre: Black & African American History, PoetryWHAT IT’S ABOUT:The book provides a thorough explanation of the founding of America with slavery at the forefront of that creation.WHY I’M LOVING IT:It makes for compelling reading.WHAT’S NEXT:“Bundini: Don’t Believe The Hype,” by Todd Snyder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History Literature Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis vending machine dispenses cake in a canCommand Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, senior advisor to the commanding general of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored DivisionThe food of summer: Southwest University Park introduces new menuNo politicians but plenty of action on May ballotEntrepreneur plans Eastside gym, pool nightclubMore women build careers, raze barriers in constructionPaul Harvey Jr.WnispersKappy's Corner: Powerbull merges with Mexican bat companyArizona man pleads guilty in El Paso cattle theft, ordered to pay $50,416 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCity Council votes to terminate city manager’s contract (1)Lessons from a year of conflict in Ukraine (1)‘Star Ceiling’ coming to Downtown El Paso (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Lawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas After SVB Collapse, Are Bank Stocks a Buy or a Liability? What Marybeth Stevens is reading: "Big Wonderful Thing: A history of Texas" by Stephen Harrigan Louisiana Insurance Commissioner will not seek reelection Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post What Andrea Tawney is reading: “Work, Pause, Thrive,” by Lisen Stromberg What Joe Gudenrath is reading: “Homelands,” by Alfredo Corchado What Marina Monsisvais is reading: “Horror Stories: A Memoir,” by Liz Phair
