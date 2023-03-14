What Ivan Fernandez is reading: “7 Keys to Being a Great Coach” by Allistair McCaw Mar 14, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ivan FernandezUTEP women’s tennis coachWhat I’m reading:“7 Keys to Being a Great Coach” by Allistair McCawGenre: Sports What it’s about:The fundamentals of coaching. Mistakes coaches make, what makes a great coach, what coaching isn’t, and tips on working with today’s generation.Why I’m loving it:It is always good for coaches to learn from the successes and failures of other coaches as it will only make us better.Other recent reads: Pete Carroll’s “Win Forever” and “Coaching for Life” by Paul Annacone Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis vending machine dispenses cake in a canCommand Sgt. Maj. Michael Williams, senior advisor to the commanding general of Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored DivisionThe food of summer: Southwest University Park introduces new menuEntrepreneur plans Eastside gym, pool nightclubNo politicians but plenty of action on May ballotMore women build careers, raze barriers in constructionPaul Harvey Jr.WnispersKappy's Corner: Powerbull merges with Mexican bat companyArizona man pleads guilty in El Paso cattle theft, ordered to pay $50,416 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCity Council votes to terminate city manager’s contract (1)Lessons from a year of conflict in Ukraine (1)‘Star Ceiling’ coming to Downtown El Paso (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Mira Sorvino feels 'incredibly hurt' that late dad Paul was left out of Oscars In Memoriam Jimmy Kimmel axed hoard of ‘harder’ Will Smith Slapgate gags from Oscars monologue What Crystal Long is reading: " The Intelligent Leader" by John Mattone Lady Gaga wanted people to see the 'real' version of herself with Oscars performance 'It was the next logical step!' Matt Lucas is writing a musical Encanto in Concert to tour the UK What Beverly Kerbs-Ward is reading: "The Glorious Guinness Girls" by Emily Hourican What Kristina Mean is reading: "The Thin Line Between Cupcake and Bitch" by Joni Wickham
