What Adair Margo is reading: "Empire of the Summer Moon" by S.C. Gwynne Sep 3, 2023

Adair Margo
Founder, Tom Lea Institute

What I'm reading?
I am reading "Empire of the Summer Moon" by S.C. Gwynne about the Comanches which my son gave me years ago but that I am just now reading. 

What is it about?
The book tells the story of the four-decade battle between the Comanche Native American tribe and white settlers for control of the West.

Why I'm loving it?
The timing is perfect as we are inaugurating the Tom Lea Trail mobile website with the Texas Historical Commission, which includes Tom Lea's "Comanches" mural in the Seymour Post Office.

Other recent reads?
Most of my reading these days relates to the history behind Tom Lea's art along the trail – from Cabeza de Vaca's 16th century "Relacion" to the cowboy poem "Little Joe the Wrangler."
