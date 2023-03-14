What Patsy Terrazas-Stallworth is reading: "Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System" by Raj Patel Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patsy Terrazas-StallworthCo-founder & Vice President, Desert Spoon Food Hub WHAT I’M READING:“Stuffed and Starved: The Hidden Battle for the World Food System,” by Raj PatelGenre: Nonfiction, Economics, PoliticsWHAT IT’S ABOUT: An insight into food systems, regaining control of the global food economy, and how we unknowingly support the exploitation of farmers and consumers.WHY I’M LOVING IT:The book teaches us lessons in food justice around the world and how we can make a difference. WHAT’S NEXT:“Nepantla Familias: An Anthology of Mexican American Literature on Families in Between Worlds,” edited by Sergio Troncoso OTHER FAVORITES:“Born a Crime,” by Trevor Noah; “Living Buddha, Living Christ,” by Thich Nhat Hanh; “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Literature Social Science Politics Publishing Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis vending machine dispenses cake in a canThe food of summer: Southwest University Park introduces new menuNo politicians but plenty of action on May ballotEntrepreneur plans Eastside gym, pool nightclubMore women build careers, raze barriers in constructionWnispersPaul Harvey Jr.Arizona man pleads guilty in El Paso cattle theft, ordered to pay $50,416El Paso bat company finds buyer, plans expansionKappy's Corner: Powerbull merges with Mexican bat company Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCity Council votes to terminate city manager’s contract (1)Lessons from a year of conflict in Ukraine (1)‘Star Ceiling’ coming to Downtown El Paso (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Sir Elton John planning massive holiday after finishing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour Noncitizens allowed to vote in some local elections, spurring backlash from GOP Florida man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of 5 women at bank 'Quantum Leap' star Caitlin Bassett jumps from Army to TV German investigators take down crypto money laundering site EU lawmakers ask UEFA to ban Belarus from Euro 2024 Spain's unions back government public pension reform Amtrak service between NYC and Montreal to resume in April
