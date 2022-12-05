This is a fictional book about Winslow Lockwood, a former FBI agent and millionaire. He gets called back to duty on a murder case that involves his family.
Why I’m loving it:
I love all his books because they are modern-day murder mystery books. Many have been made into movies on Netflix.
Other recent reads:
Coben is my guy. I only read his stuff.
Ivan Fernandez
UTEP women’s tennis coach
What I’m reading:
“7 Keys to Being a Great Coach” by Allistair McCaw
What it’s about:
The fundamentals of coaching. Mistakes coaches make, what makes a great coach, what coaching isn’t, and tips on working with today’s generation.
Why I’m loving it:
It is always good for coaches to learn from the successes and failures of other coaches as it will only make us better.
Other recent reads:
Pete Carroll’s “Win Forever” and “Coaching for Life” by Paul Annacone
T.J. Hubbard
UTEP softball coach
What I’m reading:
“The Sports Gene” by David Epstein
What it’s about:
How genetics can affect training, wins and losses, determination/motivation, etc. It’s a physiological dive into the idea that success is more than just preparation and effort.
Why I’m loving it:
It causes you to reassess your opinion/perspective of those individuals (and teams) that are at the top of their particular sport. How did they become so dominant - hard work, yes - but we must consider other components (even inherent) to their elite level status. How does it apply to us?
Other recent reads:
In conjunction with “The Sports Gene,” I’m currently reading “The Culture Playbook” by Daniel Coyle and “What Drives Winning” by Brett Ledbetter.
