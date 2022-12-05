It’s no secret that vintage is in.
From concert and Harley-Davidson t-shirts to high-end designer labels, you might be surprised – not just by the unique pieces that can be found locally or online, but also the prices that vintage-lovers are willing to pay for the perfect piece.
Yaasmine Al-Harbi said her love of thrift and vintage shopping is what helped create the initial spark between her and her partner, Matthew Martinez.
The couple own Downtown’s THRFT Store Vintage.
The store is filled with everything from rare concert, sports and pop culture graphic tees that can go for more than $200 to vintage denim and hats.
Al-Harbi said what initially attracted her to vintage was the thrill of the hunt, which she first discovered when she moved to Kuwait for six months.
“In Kuwait, they have one of the biggest swap meets in the world,” said Al-Harbi. “You can find anything. When I came back and started dating Matthew, one of the things we would do is show each other our favorite thrift spots.”
From digging through dusty thrift stores and estate sales, Al-Harbi and Martinez decided to take the next step to open THRFT in May 2018.
They said their sales have grown each year, as El Pasoans learn more about vintage and keep up with the latest fashion trends.
“When THRFT started, we were kind of an anomaly,” Al-Harbi said. “People didn’t understand. ‘What is this? Why am I paying so much for used clothing?’ I think shops like ours opened the doorways for other people to understand vintage, value vintage and understand the secondhand market.”
Patrick McNeil, owner of Secondhand Wholesale, also became involved in the vintage re-selling game because of his affection for retro style and high-end fashion at a good price.
“It was a passion before I realized the secondary aspect of value,” said McNeil, who began thrifting in high school. “Back then, you’re finding pieces for $2 to $5 and finding out it’s a $100 shirt. Then you can decide to keep it or sell it. That’s the thrill.”
McNeil, who is also part owner of local concert venue Lowbrow Palace, said he keeps a showroom of select pieces at the venue. But the majority of his sales are to individual buyers and vintage shops in larger markets.
McNeil, who calls himself “a borderline hoarder,” opened his first vintage boutique in 2017, but became discouraged when he found that vintage was not as hot in El Paso as it was in the larger cities he frequently visits to shop.
“2020 blew the lid off of vintage, in my opinion,” McNeil said. “The vintage trend really started around 2017 but then you started seeing shirts that used to go for $250 going for $2,000. The demand is what brought me back into vintage. For my market, I wanted to figure out how to consistently source clothing.”
According to a recent study by Boston Consulting Group and Vestiaire Collective, a global platform for pre-owned fashion, the apparel and accessory resale market is valued between $100 billion and $120 billion worldwide, more than three times its size in 2020.
McNeil said the border provides a unique location for sourcing high-end vintage. Much of the United States’ used clothing is exported in bulk to developing countries and the majority of that leaves the country via free trade zones like the Texas border and ports like Houston, he said.
McNeil said he’s been able to partner with local used textile exporters who allow him to wade through bales of unsorted used clothing and pick out pieces for resale.
Because the border provides a never-ending supply of used clothing, McNeil said he’s been able to become a distributor to larger markets, where high-end and rare pieces fetch higher prices, as well as supply some of El Paso’s budding resellers with needed stock.
The Lowbrow Palace and Good Times bar in the Cincinnati bar district, which McNeil also co-owns, each host vintage resale markets once a month.
Michael Sosa and Joey Arcos, owners of Downtown’s Barrio Vintage, often sell their vintage sports, wrestling and pop culture graphic tees, toys and other goods at Good Times’ vintage market.
Arcos said the vintage trend has been helped along by big celebrities.
Kanye West, Travis Scott and the Kardashians have all sported vintage designer threads, as well as classic concert tees, that then skyrocketed in value.
Sosa and Arcos said what stores like Barrio Vintage, THRFT and others provide is a curated experience.
“The difference between us and, say a Goodwill or Savers, is we carry straight vintage,” Arcos said. “We handpick our clothes and take the extra step to provide value.”
In addition to just being cool and trendy, Martinez said, many people buy vintage as a way of helping the environment.
Martinez and Al-Harbi created a line of upcycled items, Save the Earth, to promote sustainability, reduce textile waste and encourage up-cycling beyond textiles.
They also often have “$25 fill-a-bag” sales in order to cut down backstock and waste.
“People started realizing that fast fashion is bad and that just implementing some vintage or repurposed items in their closet is beneficial,” Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.