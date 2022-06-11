Ultimate Supreme Pet: Georgie

Georgie, a 2-year-old standard poodle, loves hugs and piggyback rides.
Just don’t ask him to cuddle with you when it’s bedtime.
“He puts his paws on our shoulders when he wants a piggyback ride and wants everybody he meets to hug him,” says Perla Flores, who is raising Georgie with her twin sister Maria Elena Flores in their Horizon home.
“He sleeps with me on my bed, but once he’s there, all cuddling is off limits,” Perla says. Georgie has his own room in the house filled with stuffed animals, including his favorite: a lamb chop plush toy. He loves bully sticks and will do anything for string cheese.
At 65 pounds, Georgie eats more than string cheese: He has about three cups of doggie food daily. But he works it off with frequent walks and hikes at the Rio Bosque Wetlands Park in Socorro.
His favorite pastime, however, is his daily play dates with his neighbor, Mia, a woodle terrier whose dad is retired from the military.
“All the neighbors know Georgie and they say hi to him every time they see him,” Perla says. “He loves it.”
The 37-year-old sisters had only seen Georgie in photos before they adopted him from a breeder in Paris, Texas. They were unable to pick him up, so they asked a trucker friend and co-worker if he wouldn’t mind some company on his next trip to the Sun City.
“So his first ride was in a semi,” Perla says.
They’d been looking for a new pup since their previous furry friend, Spicey, a 17-year-old poodle, died of cancer a few years ago.
“Georgie came into our lives and is now our happiness,” she says. “No matter how tough the day has been, Georgie always greets us like we haven’t seen each other in months.”
