Across El Paso, there are groups dedicated to helping overcome one of the most common frights: public speaking.
One of those clubs, Border Toasters, an affiliate of Toastmasters International, helps its members sharpen their speaking skills.
Every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. at The Lunch Box Restaurant, 3623 Buckner, you’ll find a dedicated group of about a dozen people honing their speaking skills.
“It’s been a hallmark in our district,” said Luis Villalobos, vice president of membership for the Border Toasters. “Border Toasters has a great reputation for meeting or exceeding Toastmasters’ guidelines for being a presidential club.”
Border Toasters has been around since 1977.
Toastmasters International has clubs throughout the United States.
Here’s what Villalobos had to say about the club.
How many members do you have?
We have a membership of around 30. We’ve been meeting every Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., which is quite unusual for most Toastmasters clubs, which have a late afternoon start.
How does membership work?
We develop speaking skills, and there’s a leadership component. You’re assigned an individual assignment at the meeting.
Toastmasters follows the Pathway Program. Individual members can select whatever specialty they’d like to be in. I’m in strategic relationships. I do communications in public schools and am currently with Gadsden.
It depends on what you’d like to develop or perfect. It doesn’t limit anyone to a specific area. You can pick and choose multiple pathways. Systems developed by Toastmasters require following a pattern or curriculum, and once you fulfill a portion of that, you record it with Toastmasters International, and it gets the club accredited for various honors or awards.
What kind of people are interested in joining Toastmasters?
A friend tricked me into going, said he’d buy me breakfast. I’ve been going ever since. It’s a great opportunity to perfect your presentation and leadership skills. It’s a structured meeting, and we have a toastmaster every meeting. There are table topics, which are spontaneous 1-2 minute presentations. Selected randomly, it keeps you on your toes to be able to speak spontaneously.
Most of the people I see come in to join have a job requirement that they must on occasion make a presentation. We have a product developer for a local nut processing company, team leaders responsible for developing certain products. Many of the members have jobs that are related to presenting.
Everybody is in awe that we meet at 6:30 a.m. But it fits into the lives of professionals that have jobs afterwards. It’s quite a skill to make a speech at 6:30 in the morning. It gets you geared. If you’re not a morning person, it may not work effectively. But it fits in, helps
