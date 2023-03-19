The spring holidays of Easter and Passover have a lot in common. In addition to the religious significance of both, many of their celebrations center on family, food and a little fun.
For Jewish families, traditional Passover meals may include matzo ball soup, gefilte fish, cauliflower tabbouleh and brisket and lamb.
Observers of Easter – especially in Texas – might prefer a nice slow-cooked or broiled brisket, along with El Paso favorites of carne asada, grilled onions, potato salad and other sides.
So, what makes brisket the go-to when it comes to large family gatherings like Passover and Easter?
According to Mark Geneson, a butcher at Coronado Prime Meats, it’s because a good size cut of brisket is easy on the pocketbook, simple to prepare and delicious.
Another benefit of brisket is that it's easy to pick a good cut and mostly based on personal taste.
“A good cut of brisket, any part is good but it’s based on preference,” Geneson said. “The point cut has a little more fat. A lot of people like more fat, more juice. The smaller portion, or the flat cut, is a little more slim and trim.”
Coronado Prime Meats has been serving El Paso’s Westside with fresh cuts of meat for over 50 years.
Geneson recommends buying about half a pound of brisket per guest – or slightly more if you enjoy a nice leftover brisket burrito the following day.
“You can’t beat smoking a brisket, but it is time consuming,” Geneson said.
Slow-cooking in an oven is a fine alternative, however. For those who may be new to cooking a brisket or who want to save time, Coronado Prime Meats offers packaged brisket with seasoning and marinade.
“Literally all you have to do is pop it in your oven for 4-5 hours at 350 degrees and it’s done,” Geneson said. “If you really want it to fall apart, pop it in for 7-8 hours at 200 degrees. It will just fall apart. You really can’t go wrong.”
For Passover or any other time, he says, Coronado Prime Meats and other local butcher shop can take a rack of lamb and cut as many “lollipops” as your family needs.
Geneson said many people prefer their lamb cooked in the oven but also recommends checking out YouTube for recipes.
But in El Paso, he says, brisket will always reign supreme, no matter the family gathering.
“Brisket is timeless. We’re in Texas, it’s cattle country,” he said. “There’s nothing like it when the fat renders. You can pop it in the oven, the smoker, the grill – you can’t go wrong.”
It also can’t be overstated what a difference consumers will find from a local butcher versus a chain grocery store.
“You’re not going to get the same quality,” he said. “This brisket here is USDA Black Angus prime, it’s as good as it gets. The way the fat renders off this stuff is like poetry, and it’s not the same as what you find at a grocery store. We source from Colorado and Texas, meaning it’s fresh as it gets.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers have become accustomed to price increases and limited availability of various grocery items.
Geneson said he doesn’t foresee any shortages in either brisket or lamb this season, but ordering your meats early is always encouraged if you’re looking for a specific cut.
But remember: Freshness is a factor. Geneson doesn’t recommend freezing your brisket or lamb, so don’t buy your meat too far in advance, he said.
