Tiny Treasure: 7empest

Like most hedgehogs, 7empest has to be handled with care.
“He’s prickly, but soft,” says Andres Benavides, who adopted the masked-face 7empest (pronounced “tempest”) from a McKinney, Texas, breeder in November 2021. “You get used to it.”
Benavides didn’t always have an affinity for hedgehogs. But being bored and at home during the pandemic, the retired airman often came across videos of hedgehogs that piqued his curiosity.
“I thought they were so cute and funny that I wanted to learn more about them,” Benavides says.
He first contacted a breeder in Lubbock in 2020, adopting a Champagne-colored hedgehog he named Jambi.
“Then I thought maybe he wanted a friend, a playmate – although they don’t, really,” Benavides says.
He found another prickly pal, naming him 7empest after the hit song by the progressive metal band Tool.
“They mainly ignore each other and occasionally cross paths,” Benavides says of the pair.
The nocturnal critters each weigh under 3 pounds, fit for Benavides' schedule and lifestyle.
“They sleep all day while I’m at work and wake up at 8 p.m. to start their day, so I spend time with them then.
